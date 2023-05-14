Short patch to fix a bug with buying things via kiosks. However, there are some other features in this patch. The BNTG city is revamped with better storefronts. In addition, NPCs talk now. There's a new NPC in level 2's outpost as well.
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 14 May 2023
V. 2.59.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1922061 Depot 1922061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update