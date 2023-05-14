 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 14 May 2023

V. 2.59.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11229828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Short patch to fix a bug with buying things via kiosks. However, there are some other features in this patch. The BNTG city is revamped with better storefronts. In addition, NPCs talk now. There's a new NPC in level 2's outpost as well.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1922061 Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link