 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Amanda the Adventurer update for 14 May 2023

Amanda the Adventurer ver 1.6.17b

Share · View all patches · Build 11229769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you thought the other updates were small, this one's so small it doesn't even have the last paragraph. This is a fix for cases where the backup save isn't corrupted, but also isn't a valid save file which can happen if it's been edited using an external program. Fingers crossed this should finally for real for real be the end of the save data issues, but if you're STILL having issues where you can't start the game please let us know on our discord.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2166061 Depot 2166061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link