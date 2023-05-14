Treason Playtest update

Changes since last playtest (May 3rd), which will be documented later:
- Fixed wrong "Low karma" status when a player just joined the server;
- Players will now correctly leave pre-death state when round ends;
- Doctor's death no longer needs to be confirmed publicly to disable pre-death state;
- Clue delivered sound will now be pitched up with more clues delivered;
- Fixed incorrect max health for players resuscitated by Doctor;
- Added missing Doctor resuscitation game events;
- Fixed instances for stats menu not updating in real time;
- Self voice icon will draw over all hud elements;
- Negative score stat is now possible;
- Doctors can no longer revive zombies;
- Players who have already been resuscitated can no longer be resuscitated again;
- Detective flag pole is no longer removed when a player gets revived as a Zombie;
- Several code optimizations;
- Player message when Doctor tries to resuscitate a person that can no longer be resuscitated;
- Updated role selection algorithm to be random and fair at the same time;
- Fixed broken round end stats (wins number, correct/incorrect kills);
- Fixed incorrect "wrong victim" sound origin (when you check a body of a teammate you just killed as Innocent);
- Fixed nade duplication glitch by restricting players from dropping primed nades;
Changed files in this update