Treason Playtest update for 14 May 2023

  • Fixed wrong "Low karma" status when a player just joined the server;
  • Players will now correctly leave pre-death state when round ends;
  • Doctor's death no longer needs to be confirmed publicly to disable pre-death state;
  • Clue delivered sound will now be pitched up with more clues delivered;
  • Fixed incorrect max health for players resuscitated by Doctor;
  • Added missing Doctor resuscitation game events;
  • Fixed instances for stats menu not updating in real time;
  • Self voice icon will draw over all hud elements;
  • Negative score stat is now possible;
  • Doctors can no longer revive zombies;
  • Players who have already been resuscitated can no longer be resuscitated again;
  • Detective flag pole is no longer removed when a player gets revived as a Zombie;
  • Several code optimizations;
  • Player message when Doctor tries to resuscitate a person that can no longer be resuscitated;
  • Updated role selection algorithm to be random and fair at the same time;
  • Fixed broken round end stats (wins number, correct/incorrect kills);
  • Fixed incorrect "wrong victim" sound origin (when you check a body of a teammate you just killed as Innocent);
  • Fixed nade duplication glitch by restricting players from dropping primed nades;

