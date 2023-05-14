 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Great War 3032 update for 14 May 2023

Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11229679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made some minor changes, including:

  • Improved life display
  • Visual and audio feedback when shooting at enemies
  • Better aiming optics
  • New damage calculation based on the body part hit
  • Larger magazine for the rifle
  • Fixed minor bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2378641 Depot 2378641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link