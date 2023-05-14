Improvements

We have made some minor changes, including:
- Improved life display
- Visual and audio feedback when shooting at enemies
- Better aiming optics
- New damage calculation based on the body part hit
- Larger magazine for the rifle
- Fixed minor bugs
