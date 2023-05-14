 Skip to content

Soccer Online: Ball 3D update for 14 May 2023

Update 4.00 - New Gameplay and Menu

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update you can experience a new gameplay and a new better looking menu. More updates will come in the following days and weeks.

4.00

  • Sprint picks up the speed slower.
  • Switch kick usages decreased from 3 to 2.
  • Menu improvements.

