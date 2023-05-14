Update 4.00 - New Gameplay and Menu

In this update you can experience a new gameplay and a new better looking menu. More updates will come in the following days and weeks.
4.00
- Sprint picks up the speed slower.
- Switch kick usages decreased from 3 to 2.
- Menu improvements.
Changed files in this update