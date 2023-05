Share · View all patches · Build 11229637 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 15:06:16 UTC by Wendy

I am happy to announce the release of Dead Ink - a souls-like game where you print yourself out and fight to survive by collecting life-giving ink. Plunged into a hostile tower on another world, unlock printers and upgrade your equipment as you explore its depths.

Dead Ink is available with a 10% launch discount for the first week.

Thank you everybody for the support!