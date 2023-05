Share · View all patches · Build 11229578 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Added VRM format file support

Add the vrm file option in the “Model" panel, and the first import will perform the conversion, which takes approximately 20 to 60 seconds.

UI optimization

Added top menu, some functions from the original "Settings" have been transferred to menu items.

Steam Overlay support

Now you can call out the STEAM Overlay through SHIFT+TAB (or the shortcut keys you set in Steam), and F12 can take screenshots.