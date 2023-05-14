 Skip to content

Web Host Simulator update for 14 May 2023

ALPHA 230513.1

  • Fixed a bug where changing the language did not update the start menu strings
  • SSAO temporarily removed due to possible conflicts with Vulkan on Linux

