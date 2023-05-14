 Skip to content

Sphere Guider update for 14 May 2023

v1.5 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sphere Guider has been updated to v1.5

Changes:

  • Add visual effect to finishing level
  • Changed perspective for level 10
  • Adjusted kill heights for levels 10-14
  • Added retry level button
  • Changed cannon targeting movement

