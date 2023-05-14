v1.5 Update

Sphere Guider has been updated to v1.5
Changes:
- Add visual effect to finishing level
- Changed perspective for level 10
- Adjusted kill heights for levels 10-14
- Added retry level button
- Changed cannon targeting movement
Changed files in this update