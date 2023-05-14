May 14 Patch

Hello Tamers!
Today's patch:
- Fixes a Card dungeon bug as a result of last update's optimizations
- Fixes an attack bug
- Fixes a bug with rendering the sea East of Hewston
And overall snappier, more responsive battles!
