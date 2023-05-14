 Skip to content

Monster Crown update for 14 May 2023

May 14 Patch

Hello Tamers!

Today's patch:

  1. Fixes a Card dungeon bug as a result of last update's optimizations
  2. Fixes an attack bug
  3. Fixes a bug with rendering the sea East of Hewston

And overall snappier, more responsive battles!

