Update 2.1.0.3 (steam networking update)

With this new update the old multiplayer system was removed (using IP / Port or VPN), and is now completely replaced by Steam's multiplayer system. You can create a server normally (without the need to set up port, password, etc.) and you can connect to any friends that are currently playing the game online.
(there are no means to connect to random strangers, you need to be friends on Steam to play together)
Other than that, I focused on fixing some game breaking bugs, and some smaller ones too.
Full change Log:
- GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
. Multiplayer now works through Steam Networking system
. Multiplayer is played by joining your Steam friend's lobby
(there's no matchmaking or server list for now)
(the old system using public IP's has been removed)
. Maximum stamina drains slower
. Now maximum stamina is what determines your sprinting speed
. Toxic damage was nerfed
. Dodging works against boss melee attacks
. Added option to change name on lobby screen
. Enabled ultrawide options
. Replaced pictures of Nazi officer and Soviet tank
- BUG FIXES:
. Fixed zombies quickly dealing multiple hits really fast
. Fixed zombies flying in the air in multiplayer
. Fixed Riot Boss spawning inside floor for clients on multiplayer
. Fixed player name not changing on SinglePlayer
. Fixed accidental vaulting over obstacles (now you have to press forward to do it)
. Fixed errors when loading corrupted save files, that would get you stuck on a grey screen
. Fixed "rotate item" not translating on inventory
. Removed unclosable black box (that used to display game errors)
Changed files in this update