Update 2.1.0.3 (steam networking update)

Build 11229498

With this new update the old multiplayer system was removed (using IP / Port or VPN), and is now completely replaced by Steam's multiplayer system. You can create a server normally (without the need to set up port, password, etc.) and you can connect to any friends that are currently playing the game online.

(there are no means to connect to random strangers, you need to be friends on Steam to play together)

Other than that, I focused on fixing some game breaking bugs, and some smaller ones too.

Full change Log:

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

. Multiplayer now works through Steam Networking system

. Multiplayer is played by joining your Steam friend's lobby

(there's no matchmaking or server list for now)

(the old system using public IP's has been removed)

. Maximum stamina drains slower

. Now maximum stamina is what determines your sprinting speed

. Toxic damage was nerfed

. Dodging works against boss melee attacks

. Added option to change name on lobby screen

. Enabled ultrawide options

. Replaced pictures of Nazi officer and Soviet tank