View the event on Zeepkist's Official Discord server!

When is the Super League tournament?

Timeslot 1 (2 Rooms)

Sunday 21st May at 10:00 PDT

Sunday 21st May at 13:00 EDT

Sunday 21st May at 18:00 BST

Sunday 21st May at 19:00 CEST

Monday 22nd May at 04:00 AEDT

Timeslot 2 (1 Room)

Sunday 21st May at 19:00 PDT

Sunday 21st May at 22:00 EDT

Monday 22nd May at 03:00 BST

Monday 22nd May at 04:00 CEST

Monday 22nd May at 12:00 AEDT

Super League Details

We will be competing on 15 of the 39 level submissions from the City level contest held earlier this month. You can checkout all submissions on the Steam Workshop!

The rooms will open around 10 minutes before the event starts and is scheduled to last around 2 hours (7 minutes per level) with a rest period half way through. The first timed level will begin on the hour (~10 minutes after rooms open)

The leaderboards in all rooms will be tracked and will be combined into a single overall leaderboard post-event on zeepki.st/super-league!

Top 3 with the most championship points will receive a special racing helmet IN-GAME, a Discord role and 3,000 chat EXP in our Discord server!

Who can join?

The Super League is open to all! Open Zeepkist and hop in to one of the Super League rooms hosted by Akane (Timeslot 1) or Socks242 (Timeslot 2). Rooms are filled on a first-come-first-served basis.

Look out for the following rooms hosted by either Akane or Socks242:

Zeepkist Super League: City (1)

Zeepkist Super League: City (2)

Level Contest Community Vote

After the Super League event, we will be opening the community vote to everyone on Steam and our Discord server. You will be able to pick your 3 favourite levels from the City theme!