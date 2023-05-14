 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Motion NG update for 14 May 2023

V8.0.4 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11229426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Contains important bug fix.

Changes
Fix: Pixel perfect drawing removed pixels when crossing lines.

Fix: Mouse wheel action for zooming now only applied when mouse pointer is on canvas.

Fix: Middle mouse button executing canvas mover sometime drew on canvas instead of moving it

Fix: frames sometimes not loaded correctly. Some (mostly larger) frames might not load correctly due to a compression decoding fault.

Added auto scrolling mechanism to toolbox for when the height does not fit on screen

Brush transformation tools now allow adding frames without stopping transformation

Changed files in this update

ProMotion NG Content Depot 671191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link