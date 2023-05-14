V8.0.4 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11229426 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Contains important bug fix.

Changes

Fix: Pixel perfect drawing removed pixels when crossing lines.

Fix: Mouse wheel action for zooming now only applied when mouse pointer is on canvas.

Fix: Middle mouse button executing canvas mover sometime drew on canvas instead of moving it

Fix: frames sometimes not loaded correctly. Some (mostly larger) frames might not load correctly due to a compression decoding fault.

Added auto scrolling mechanism to toolbox for when the height does not fit on screen

Brush transformation tools now allow adding frames without stopping transformation