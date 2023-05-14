V8.0.4 released

Contains important bug fix.
Changes
Fix: Pixel perfect drawing removed pixels when crossing lines.
Fix: Mouse wheel action for zooming now only applied when mouse pointer is on canvas.
Fix: Middle mouse button executing canvas mover sometime drew on canvas instead of moving it
Fix: frames sometimes not loaded correctly. Some (mostly larger) frames might not load correctly due to a compression decoding fault.
Added auto scrolling mechanism to toolbox for when the height does not fit on screen
Brush transformation tools now allow adding frames without stopping transformation
Changed files in this update