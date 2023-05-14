Daily Update

 Skip to content

黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 14 May 2023

Fixed several issues:

  1. Fixed the issue of updating the visual prompts on the page
  2. Fixed the Holy Staff render level blocking issue
  3. The adaptation of the full-screen display is fixed

