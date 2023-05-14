Small Update (May 14, 2023)

-Fixed a bug that let you place things on the counter while the day was ending

-Changed End of Day logic so it is less likely to be interrupted by unforeseen errors

-Changed ingredient logic so it is more likely to generate sets of ingredients that are interesting to play with rather than sets that are just objectively the best (this means you are less likely to see repeated sets of ingredients which should make the game more fun to play over long periods of time)

-New ingredient: Beady Eye