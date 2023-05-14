Big update!

Patch Notes 1.04

Big additions:

• Daily and weekly tasks;

• In-game achievements;

• Steam achievements;

• In-game mail;

• New units - Thunderstorm and Spark;

• New hero cards.

Added:

• Upgrading cards up to level 12;

• New hero talents, due to which the invested talent points have been reset;

• Enemy squads can now have heroes, with their cards and talents;

• New item - "Talent Book" that adds extra talent points;

• New item - "Exp Scroll" that adds extra hero Exp;

• New difficulty level for bosses and hardened ones - "Nightmare";

• Recommended deck strength values for quests.

Changes:

• Rebalanced all units and hero cards;

• Changed the set of parameters for cards "Tormentor's Blow", "Twisted Bolt", "Help of the Forest", "Scythe of Death", "Incineration", "Wrath of the Titans";

• Rebalanced unit items and introduced a new "red" item tier;

• Rebalanced hardened ones, and some of them have been removed;

• Cooldown time of bosses and hardened ones now depends on the last completed difficulty;

• Transitioned from card strength system to level system for units (the increase of which unlocks rune slots and increases unit HP);

• Collection now displays unit rarity also in text;

• Main and side quests are now visually separated;

• Removed repeating daily quests from some NPCs and replaced them with normal quests;

• Reorganized the main interface (HUD);

• PvP is now only available with a full deck;

• PvP matches now net more PvP coins;

• Double reward for the first three PvP matches per day;

• Other players being in search of a PvP match is now indicated on the PvP button;

• At the end of each PvP season, players are awarded with shards depending on their position in the leaderboard;

• Overhauled all items in the premium store.

Bug fixes and minor changes:

• Hero talents now display the value for the next level even if there are not enough points to upgrade them;

• Global map can no longer be closed with an X button while moving between locations;

• In collection, when displaying full info about units - unsummoned units' cards are no longer displayed behind the unit name;

• Fixed a sequence error in "Sweet Gold" quest;

• Missing non-localized texts;

• Corrections in certain card descriptions;

• Renamed "disintegrate" to "sell" in inventory;

• Transmutation cards in respective places now have rectangular shapes, instead of square.