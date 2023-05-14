Big update!

Patch Notes 1.04
Big additions:
• Daily and weekly tasks;
• In-game achievements;
• Steam achievements;
• In-game mail;
• New units - Thunderstorm and Spark;
• New hero cards.
Added:
• Upgrading cards up to level 12;
• New hero talents, due to which the invested talent points have been reset;
• Enemy squads can now have heroes, with their cards and talents;
• New item - "Talent Book" that adds extra talent points;
• New item - "Exp Scroll" that adds extra hero Exp;
• New difficulty level for bosses and hardened ones - "Nightmare";
• Recommended deck strength values for quests.
Changes:
• Rebalanced all units and hero cards;
• Changed the set of parameters for cards "Tormentor's Blow", "Twisted Bolt", "Help of the Forest", "Scythe of Death", "Incineration", "Wrath of the Titans";
• Rebalanced unit items and introduced a new "red" item tier;
• Rebalanced hardened ones, and some of them have been removed;
• Cooldown time of bosses and hardened ones now depends on the last completed difficulty;
• Transitioned from card strength system to level system for units (the increase of which unlocks rune slots and increases unit HP);
• Collection now displays unit rarity also in text;
• Main and side quests are now visually separated;
• Removed repeating daily quests from some NPCs and replaced them with normal quests;
• Reorganized the main interface (HUD);
• PvP is now only available with a full deck;
• PvP matches now net more PvP coins;
• Double reward for the first three PvP matches per day;
• Other players being in search of a PvP match is now indicated on the PvP button;
• At the end of each PvP season, players are awarded with shards depending on their position in the leaderboard;
• Overhauled all items in the premium store.
Bug fixes and minor changes:
• Hero talents now display the value for the next level even if there are not enough points to upgrade them;
• Global map can no longer be closed with an X button while moving between locations;
• In collection, when displaying full info about units - unsummoned units' cards are no longer displayed behind the unit name;
• Fixed a sequence error in "Sweet Gold" quest;
• Missing non-localized texts;
• Corrections in certain card descriptions;
• Renamed "disintegrate" to "sell" in inventory;
• Transmutation cards in respective places now have rectangular shapes, instead of square.
