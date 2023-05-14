- Added Japanese localization. Thanks to Hiroshi Ashida for this!
- The game is now a little easier on the easy difficulty.
- Slightly improved balance and fixed many different bugs.
- Free game demo is now available for download on the game page.
Gone Rogue update for 14 May 2023
Update 1.11
