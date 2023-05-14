 Skip to content

Gone Rogue update for 14 May 2023

Update 1.11

Build 11229269

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Japanese localization. Thanks to Hiroshi Ashida for this!
  • The game is now a little easier on the easy difficulty.
  • Slightly improved balance and fixed many different bugs.
  • Free game demo is now available for download on the game page.

Changed files in this update

