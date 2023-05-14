 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Iso Racer update for 14 May 2023

Fixed input lag in lobby

Share · View all patches · Build 11229263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Input lag in the lobby has been fixed. "Jumping" of adjacent cars is a side effect that will be removed soon. We are still working on correctly joining the lobby.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234021 Depot 2234021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link