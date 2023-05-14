Set up a fixed-point camera in each house. Press "space" on the replay to switch from the investigator to the fixed-point camera.
To change to another fixed-point camera, scroll the mouse in the same way as the investigator.
Expel update for 14 May 2023
Fixed-point camera implemented in replay.
