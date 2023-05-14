Update, Version 20230514



English

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (A Sphinx boss fight. Some riddles. And something funny. Variable 935 -> 945)

The fight is not hard. Stay alive and answer the five riddles correctly. You will be fine.

You can also totally ignore the riddle mechanics and take down the Sphinix by force.

[Wiki]Added a bit more details about the Sphinx Boss Fight on the game's wiki: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Sphinx(Boss)

[Wiki]All the riddles and their answers, including the wrong ones, can be found on the wiki.

[Outside the Black Pyramid]Expanded the map to the right a bit to avoid story content from being covered up by the mini-map UI.

[Outside the Black Pyramid]Added decorations to make those areas a bit less empty.

Fixed a bug that Character 111's portrait size is incorrect.

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】故事剧情继续。（狮身人面像的Boss战，一些谜题，一些有趣的对话。变量935->945）

战斗难度不高，保持存活并正确回答5个谜题一般能顺利通过。

你也可以完全无视谜题的机制，直接用武力击败狮身人面像。

【维基】在维基上加入了关于这场Boss战更多的细节：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Sphinx(Boss)

【维基】所有的谜题和答案，包括错误答案，都可以在维基上被找到。

【黑暗金字塔外】将地图向右扩展了一点，避免小地图界面盖住一些剧情有关的内容。

【黑暗金字塔外】在这些区域加入了一些装饰物让其看起来不是太空旷。

修复了111号角色的脸部图像大小错误。

