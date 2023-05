Share · View all patches · Build 11229155 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

-Adjustments and additions for the end game bonus content

such as:

-Audio track additions for the OST Sampler to total 40 tracks

-tweaks to the final boss for the Boss Rush Mode to match the actual final boss

-SFX tweaks when entering and exiting different modes

-Changes to the Game's ending such as: audio adjustments and scene change timing

-Added a new animation for the flesh horror threat's obliteration

-Added sprite to signal the ending of the game's playthrough