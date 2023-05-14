 Skip to content

Spheriums update for 14 May 2023

Boost Your Game! Experience New Gameplay & Quality Enhancements!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to our most significant update yet! We've revamped and improved several key areas of the game to provide a more immersive and engaging experience. This update redefines the game from dynamic weather systems and adaptive music to challenging enemies and visually stunning weapons.

This is a preliminary update ahead of the next major one, perfectly timed to coincide with the impending Steam summer sales.

FEATURE ADDITIONS

  • Revamped Weather System: Introducing dynamic day-night cycles across various worlds, along with shifting fog patterns. Prepare for an enhanced challenge under the cover of night or fog.
  • Adaptive Music Integration: Experience our new adaptive music on Korala, Meolia, and Mazir. The tunes will shift according to battle intensity, day-night cycle, and fog presence, enhancing your immersion.
  • Sound Effects Overhaul: We've replaced 80 placeholder sound effects with fresh, immersive ones, amplifying your gaming experience.
  • Bosboon Behavior Revamp: Be ready to face a tougher adversary in Bosboon - its behavior has been overhauled, making it an unpredictable enemy when combined with others.
  • Innovative Spawning System: Experience improved enemy randomness and a fresh concept of territorial defense, along with a heightened AI challenge during battles.
  • Weapons Redesign: The Energy Flux Blaster and Antimatter Railgun have been visually revamped, now featuring firing animations, muzzle flashes, and more. More enhancements are underway!

IMPROVEMENTS & BALANCE CHANGES

  • Game Tutorial Update: We've completed the first part of the tutorial for new players. Expect more improvements in future updates.
  • Planet Korala & Meolia Overhaul: We've redesigned parts of these levels with new textures and assets for a better aesthetic appeal. Meolia's color scheme redesign is also in progress.
  • Baby Birlum & Zirca Scout Balancing: These enemies can now be defeated with a single energy blast.
  • Expanded Scanning Options: We've added many scannable items for more interactive gameplay. Examples include Dimensional Gate, Interstellar Energy Transmitter, Energy Matrix Enhancer, Shield Matrix Enhancer, and Quantum Crafting Station.
  • Enemy Behavior Enhancement: The behavior of Poppox, Zogan, and Bosboon has been improved for more unpredictable combat scenarios.
  • Telekinesis Mechanic Update: We've standardized the distance for holding items, improving gameplay mechanics and player visibility.
  • Draining Crystals Update: These crystals are now more reactive - they'll unleash an electric wave if you're too close while gathering Energium.
  • Crafting UI Enhancement: Expect a smoother user experience while crafting new implants or upgrades - we've animated the padlock to highlight upgradeable items.

KNOWN ISSUES & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

  • Bosboon Enemy: This adversary is currently undergoing a revamp. The new integration into the game is still rough around the edges, with incomplete animation and a lack of sound effects. Completion is expected in the subsequent update.
  • First World: Planet Korala: Despite being the most developed in terms of level design, there still need to be new assets and new enemy spawns. Currently, only 20% of the new enemy spawning system is operational.
  • Second World: Planet Meolia: This planet is under renovation, leading to an incomplete gaming experience. Certain areas pose increased difficulty. The old enemy spawning system is still in effect.
  • Third World: Planet Mazir: Progress in this world is steady. However, it still operates on the old enemy spawning system.
  • Fourth World: Planet Zeros: This world is currently in an unplayable state but can be observed to grasp the direction of our development progress.

COMING SOON

  • Kindra, your AI companion, will, at last, be equipped with offensive capabilities!
  • New asset placement across all worlds.
  • Completion of Meolia's color scheme and design.
  • Major fixes for Mazir.
  • Continued redesign of Zeros.
  • Replacement of old spawning mechanisms across all planets.
  • Replacement of remaining old weapon designs.
  • Redesign and completion of the skill tree.
  • An opening cut-scene.
  • Completion of the in-game tutorial.
  • And much more!

