Boost Your Game! Experience New Gameplay & Quality Enhancements!

Welcome to our most significant update yet! We've revamped and improved several key areas of the game to provide a more immersive and engaging experience. This update redefines the game from dynamic weather systems and adaptive music to challenging enemies and visually stunning weapons.

This is a preliminary update ahead of the next major one, perfectly timed to coincide with the impending Steam summer sales.

FEATURE ADDITIONS

Revamped Weather System : Introducing dynamic day-night cycles across various worlds, along with shifting fog patterns. Prepare for an enhanced challenge under the cover of night or fog.

: Introducing dynamic day-night cycles across various worlds, along with shifting fog patterns. Prepare for an enhanced challenge under the cover of night or fog. Adaptive Music Integration : Experience our new adaptive music on Korala, Meolia, and Mazir. The tunes will shift according to battle intensity, day-night cycle, and fog presence, enhancing your immersion.

: Experience our new adaptive music on Korala, Meolia, and Mazir. The tunes will shift according to battle intensity, day-night cycle, and fog presence, enhancing your immersion. Sound Effects Overhaul : We've replaced 80 placeholder sound effects with fresh, immersive ones, amplifying your gaming experience.

: We've replaced 80 placeholder sound effects with fresh, immersive ones, amplifying your gaming experience. Bosboon Behavior Revamp : Be ready to face a tougher adversary in Bosboon - its behavior has been overhauled, making it an unpredictable enemy when combined with others.

: Be ready to face a tougher adversary in Bosboon - its behavior has been overhauled, making it an unpredictable enemy when combined with others. Innovative Spawning System : Experience improved enemy randomness and a fresh concept of territorial defense, along with a heightened AI challenge during battles.

: Experience improved enemy randomness and a fresh concept of territorial defense, along with a heightened AI challenge during battles. Weapons Redesign: The Energy Flux Blaster and Antimatter Railgun have been visually revamped, now featuring firing animations, muzzle flashes, and more. More enhancements are underway!

IMPROVEMENTS & BALANCE CHANGES

Game Tutorial Update : We've completed the first part of the tutorial for new players. Expect more improvements in future updates.

: We've completed the first part of the tutorial for new players. Expect more improvements in future updates. Planet Korala & Meolia Overhaul : We've redesigned parts of these levels with new textures and assets for a better aesthetic appeal. Meolia's color scheme redesign is also in progress.

: We've redesigned parts of these levels with new textures and assets for a better aesthetic appeal. Meolia's color scheme redesign is also in progress. Baby Birlum & Zirca Scout Balancing : These enemies can now be defeated with a single energy blast.

: These enemies can now be defeated with a single energy blast. Expanded Scanning Options : We've added many scannable items for more interactive gameplay. Examples include Dimensional Gate, Interstellar Energy Transmitter, Energy Matrix Enhancer, Shield Matrix Enhancer, and Quantum Crafting Station.

: We've added many scannable items for more interactive gameplay. Examples include Dimensional Gate, Interstellar Energy Transmitter, Energy Matrix Enhancer, Shield Matrix Enhancer, and Quantum Crafting Station. Enemy Behavior Enhancement : The behavior of Poppox, Zogan, and Bosboon has been improved for more unpredictable combat scenarios.

: The behavior of Poppox, Zogan, and Bosboon has been improved for more unpredictable combat scenarios. Telekinesis Mechanic Update : We've standardized the distance for holding items, improving gameplay mechanics and player visibility.

: We've standardized the distance for holding items, improving gameplay mechanics and player visibility. Draining Crystals Update : These crystals are now more reactive - they'll unleash an electric wave if you're too close while gathering Energium.

: These crystals are now more reactive - they'll unleash an electric wave if you're too close while gathering Energium. Crafting UI Enhancement: Expect a smoother user experience while crafting new implants or upgrades - we've animated the padlock to highlight upgradeable items.

KNOWN ISSUES & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Bosboon Enemy : This adversary is currently undergoing a revamp. The new integration into the game is still rough around the edges, with incomplete animation and a lack of sound effects. Completion is expected in the subsequent update.

: This adversary is currently undergoing a revamp. The new integration into the game is still rough around the edges, with incomplete animation and a lack of sound effects. Completion is expected in the subsequent update. First World: Planet Korala : Despite being the most developed in terms of level design, there still need to be new assets and new enemy spawns. Currently, only 20% of the new enemy spawning system is operational.

: Despite being the most developed in terms of level design, there still need to be new assets and new enemy spawns. Currently, only 20% of the new enemy spawning system is operational. Second World: Planet Meolia : This planet is under renovation, leading to an incomplete gaming experience. Certain areas pose increased difficulty. The old enemy spawning system is still in effect.

: This planet is under renovation, leading to an incomplete gaming experience. Certain areas pose increased difficulty. The old enemy spawning system is still in effect. Third World: Planet Mazir : Progress in this world is steady. However, it still operates on the old enemy spawning system.

: Progress in this world is steady. However, it still operates on the old enemy spawning system. Fourth World: Planet Zeros: This world is currently in an unplayable state but can be observed to grasp the direction of our development progress.

COMING SOON