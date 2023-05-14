 Skip to content

Gladius update for 14 May 2023

Gladius 1.1 now live!

Gladius v1.1 is now live!

  • Upgraded visuals for the endless arenas and training arena.
  • Achievements! Added new achievements to the profile, such as kill 1000 gladiators, behead 25 gladiators, etc. Will add more in future updates.
  • Improved parry animations
  • Improved getting up animations
  • Improved food grip poses
  • Fixed not being able to teleport while holding certain weapons (specifically the claws).
  • Fixed Gladiators not dying sometimes in day4
  • Fixed being able to kill the tutorial guy
  • Fixed weapons disappearing from hands sometimes
  • Fixed dead enemies disappearing in front of you at the beginning of rounds

