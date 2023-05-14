Gladius 1.1 now live!

Hi everyone!
Gladius v1.1 is now live!
- Upgraded visuals for the endless arenas and training arena.
- Achievements! Added new achievements to the profile, such as kill 1000 gladiators, behead 25 gladiators, etc. Will add more in future updates.
- Improved parry animations
- Improved getting up animations
- Improved food grip poses
- Fixed not being able to teleport while holding certain weapons (specifically the claws).
- Fixed Gladiators not dying sometimes in day4
- Fixed being able to kill the tutorial guy
- Fixed weapons disappearing from hands sometimes
- Fixed dead enemies disappearing in front of you at the beginning of rounds
Cheers!
Changed depots in alpha branch