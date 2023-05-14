Various Bug Fixes

— The game folders now has a full, concise PDF walkthrough with no spoilers!

— Player characters now face in the direction of the shop machines instead of

elsewhere...

— Player characters now face in the direction of various items instead of

elsewhere...

— The lift at the Research Facility has an update for the "same floor issue."

(Before this update, the same floor would yield an extra lift ride...)

— The Titan and Fighter Drone are no longer AI-controlled in the second tactical

battle.

— Some typos and the blunder of where Archer is actually title as an ESA

technician, got fixed.

— RAXION II Landing Site passability issue fixed.

— Weird passability tiles at the Research Facility got fixed.

— Player characters face up when entering and leaving Keskus Temple Courtyard,

even when approached facing left or right.

— Various Keskus Temple Courtyard water passability issues and alien font issue,

fixed.

— The other Kenjaros at the Keskus Temple no longer "interfere" with the first cut

scene.

— After various criticism about this, the beginning of the game has a brief

"guide."

— Various other presentation issues and bugs, fixed