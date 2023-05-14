 Skip to content

Haunted Investigation update for 14 May 2023

Update Notes for 14.05

Share · View all patches · Build 11229053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• The game now supports ULTRA WIDE screens.
• Several UI changes on 4K screens.
• Reworked ghost interaction.

