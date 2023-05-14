• The game now supports ULTRA WIDE screens.
• Several UI changes on 4K screens.
• Reworked ghost interaction.
Haunted Investigation update for 14 May 2023
Update Notes for 14.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
• The game now supports ULTRA WIDE screens.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2400881 Depot 2400881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update