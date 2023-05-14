Update v1.1.0

With this update you should see an increase in performance while playing the game, especially when playing longer sessions with large maps and many cards on your card stack. Upgrade probabilities have been balanced to prevent certain upgrades from being excessively rare. Exploitable actions, such as undoing and redoing turns to reroll rewards (e.g. upgrades), have been fixed.

Changelog:

Gameplay Features

Added possibility to undo and redo your last turn by using the back and forward button on the mouse

Added setting for enabling and disabling cursor confinement to game window

Added high scores to stats summary window

Only show fish outline after tile has been hovered for a short moment

Bottom Feeder, King Grab and Neptuna achievements are now unlocked immediately when fulfilling the conditions instead of at the end of the game

Cursor confinement to the game window is no longer bound to the screen edge movement setting

When returning to main menu the game is automatically saved only when some placements have been made

Visual Enhancements

Added wobble animation to corals

Reduced tooltip transparency slightly to make it more readable

Performance Improvements

Improved card stack performance when using undo/redo

Improved code and rendering performance

Undo and redo now only handle changes on the map instead of respawning everything - this changes the animations and should help with performance

Game Balancing and Fixes