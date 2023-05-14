Update v1.1.0

With this update you should see an increase in performance while playing the game, especially when playing longer sessions with large maps and many cards on your card stack. Upgrade probabilities have been balanced to prevent certain upgrades from being excessively rare. Exploitable actions, such as undoing and redoing turns to reroll rewards (e.g. upgrades), have been fixed.
Changelog:
Gameplay Features
- Added possibility to undo and redo your last turn by using the back and forward button on the mouse
- Added setting for enabling and disabling cursor confinement to game window
- Added high scores to stats summary window
- Only show fish outline after tile has been hovered for a short moment
- Bottom Feeder, King Grab and Neptuna achievements are now unlocked immediately when fulfilling the conditions instead of at the end of the game
- Cursor confinement to the game window is no longer bound to the screen edge movement setting
- When returning to main menu the game is automatically saved only when some placements have been made
Visual Enhancements
- Added wobble animation to corals
- Reduced tooltip transparency slightly to make it more readable
Performance Improvements
- Improved card stack performance when using undo/redo
- Improved code and rendering performance
- Undo and redo now only handle changes on the map instead of respawning everything - this changes the animations and should help with performance
Game Balancing and Fixes
- Fixed upgrade probabilities causing some upgrades to hardly drop at all
- Fixed upgrade options, tile attributes, card rewards, quest levels and quest spawn positions being infinitely rerollable by using undo and manually redoing the turn
- Fixed game targeting monitor refresh rate as FPS amount after setting FPS to unlimited and restarting
- Fixed placement being blocked after immediately undoing a turn that caused a level-up
- Fixed a bug where loading a game that was saved during a kelp removal upgrade being active would result in a wrong radius for the upgrade
- It is no longer possible to use undo or redo when the game is over
Changed files in this update