Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 16

Share · View all patches · Build 11228939 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!!

I went ahead and took a shallow dive into the online photo mode "camera mode" code, to see if there were improvements to be made!

And there were! In fact the whole thing can probably use a big overhaul in the future, but for now I figured I'd just slap on some extra better options to improve usability in the meantime!

SO

New Camera Modes!

I've added 2 new camera modes to online photo mode!

Static Follow and Dynamic Follow

Static Follow follows your target player statically, from a fixed point behind the other player.

Dynamic Follow does much the same, except the camera will stay level to the horizon.

Static:



Dynamic:



The difference isn't super big, but they're nice options to have.

You'll need to hop into the keybinding settings to bind keys to "Camera 6" and "Camera 7".

Only Spectate Favorited Players

kAN and the boys also told me they were interested in a way to only spectate players they'd favorited, in order to more easily watch what their friends are doing.

By default I've bound them to Ctrl+N and Ctrl+M. (The bindings for looping through all players are M and N)

You can change these in the keybinding settings if you'd like!

Favoriting People From Leaderboard

To aid with the new "Only Spectate Favorites" feature, I've added "Favorite Player" buttons to the Leaderboard view!

This should make it a lot easier to favorite people!

Remember, favorited people will always be able to join your lobbies, overriding the "max allowed players" in a lobby!

Happy Zeepkisting!!