MUSCLE GIANTS update for 14 May 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11228872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added high difficulty mode
The difficulty level can be switched in the stage selection menu.
The difficulty level for conventional games is "Normal".

