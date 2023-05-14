 Skip to content

The Unfallens: Awakening update for 14 May 2023

Update: Volume Settings, Scene Fixes, Dynamic BGM (Version 1001)

Build 11228865

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Content List:

  • The options menu now supports controller input.
  • Added volume settings.
  • Fixed incorrect positioning of leaves and decal textures in the scenes.
  • Added dynamic audio track effects for non-combat background music (BGM). Now, the closer you are to the boss before triggering the boss battle, the more noticeable a special track in the BGM becomes.

Furthermore, we have taken note of all the issues reported by the players, and we will continue to address them in future updates while also adding new features. We appreciate your support!

