Fantasy Fishing Town update for 14 May 2023

Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.6 Hotfix

Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.6 Hotfix !

  • Enhanced the reeling-in process of the fishing line for a more immersive experience(?)

Thank you for enjoying the game! Have an exciting fishing time today!

