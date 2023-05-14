Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.6 Hotfix !
- Enhanced the reeling-in process of the fishing line for a more immersive experience(?)
Thank you for enjoying the game! Have an exciting fishing time today!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.6 Hotfix !
Thank you for enjoying the game! Have an exciting fishing time today!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update