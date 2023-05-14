Assault On Proxima - Hotfix V1.02

Hi Assault On Proxima players.
We've just deployed Hotfix Version 1.02 to the game. This hotfix fixes a few bugs that sneaked into the release version of the game. The fixes are as follows:
- Fix to Navigation Mesh in Level 04 to fix the problem of some enemies that did not move.
- Fix to faulty Aim Down Sights on one of the player guns.
- Fixed a broken hit decal on the Heavy Rocket Launcher.
- Moved explosive Barrels away from the Gacrux Transport ship in Level 03 to stop them blowing it up before intended.
- Improvements to game audio.
Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to fix all bugs in Assault On Proxima.
Keep Blasting! :-)
Changed files in this update