Assault On Proxima - Hotfix V1.02

Hi Assault On Proxima players.

We've just deployed Hotfix Version 1.02 to the game. This hotfix fixes a few bugs that sneaked into the release version of the game. The fixes are as follows:

Fix to Navigation Mesh in Level 04 to fix the problem of some enemies that did not move.

Fix to faulty Aim Down Sights on one of the player guns.

Fixed a broken hit decal on the Heavy Rocket Launcher.

Moved explosive Barrels away from the Gacrux Transport ship in Level 03 to stop them blowing it up before intended.

Improvements to game audio.

Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to fix all bugs in Assault On Proxima.

Keep Blasting! :-)