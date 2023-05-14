 Skip to content

Assault On Proxima update for 14 May 2023

Assault On Proxima - Hotfix V1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Assault On Proxima players.

We've just deployed Hotfix Version 1.02 to the game. This hotfix fixes a few bugs that sneaked into the release version of the game. The fixes are as follows:

  • Fix to Navigation Mesh in Level 04 to fix the problem of some enemies that did not move.
  • Fix to faulty Aim Down Sights on one of the player guns.
  • Fixed a broken hit decal on the Heavy Rocket Launcher.
  • Moved explosive Barrels away from the Gacrux Transport ship in Level 03 to stop them blowing it up before intended.
  • Improvements to game audio.

Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to fix all bugs in Assault On Proxima.

Keep Blasting! :-)

