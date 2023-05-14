V0.1.11 Manager abilities

Features:
- Added a special ability to all managers.
- Added a new Gadget for all locked components (12 weapons, 3 defense components, 2 systems). This should allow for more focused builds later on and fewer perks spent unlocking things.
- New random event: Incoming Asteroid.
Balance:
- Number of weapons slots now increases by 1 for each level. The new maximum is now 12 instead of 9 previously.
- Small changes to the way random events occur. Some are now forced and will always happen at a certain interval and the others will happen X amount of times per 1000 days at random.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with beam weapon quad synergies when loading a saved game.
- Fixed visual bug when changing the layout while in low oxygen.
- Fixed power menu issues when selling components.
- Fixed issues with crew repairing larger components.
- Fixed issues with crew firefighting on larger components.
Misc:
- New music track.
- Added visual hint for blocked areas that crew can’t navigate to.
