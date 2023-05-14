 Skip to content

Rogue Station update for 14 May 2023

V0.1.11 Manager abilities

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added a special ability to all managers.
  • Added a new Gadget for all locked components (12 weapons, 3 defense components, 2 systems). This should allow for more focused builds later on and fewer perks spent unlocking things.
  • New random event: Incoming Asteroid.

Balance:

  • Number of weapons slots now increases by 1 for each level. The new maximum is now 12 instead of 9 previously.
  • Small changes to the way random events occur. Some are now forced and will always happen at a certain interval and the others will happen X amount of times per 1000 days at random.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with beam weapon quad synergies when loading a saved game.
  • Fixed visual bug when changing the layout while in low oxygen.
  • Fixed power menu issues when selling components.
  • Fixed issues with crew repairing larger components.
  • Fixed issues with crew firefighting on larger components.

Misc:

  • New music track.
  • Added visual hint for blocked areas that crew can’t navigate to.

