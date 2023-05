Hello, stalkers! I'm pleased to present update 1.00.03.

In this update:

■ An initial backstory is now included in the game: your adventure begins not on a train, but with the story of the main character. To see the introductory video, simply start a new game.

■ Partial revisions have been made to levels 1, 3, and 5.

■ Minor adjustments and improvements have been made to game mechanics, physics, and other elements...

Thank you for staying with us!