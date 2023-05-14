 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 14 May 2023

Patch Beta 1.5.284!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small bugfix patch:

  • Improved resource delivery prioritization which fixes resource starvation
  • Brought back missing intro cutscene subtitles

Happy playing!
Sepehr

