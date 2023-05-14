VISM ver.0.6.3.0-alpha minor update

New Fetures:
- Implemented 3 types setting as difficulty(normal, hard, hopless) the "hard" difficult is represent "survival" at ver.0.6.2-alpha and before.
below changes are on hard(survival) difficulty:
- Reduced nests that small offensive mobs
- Reduced Black bear nest as well
- Increased type of veggies on the map
Improvements & Changes:
- Reduced tracking and detection area that offensive mobs
- Reduced moving speed of offensive mobs
- Mobs has become to give up chasing if the player escaped into the building(except raiding event)
- Raider mobs has no longer get inside buildings by through doors, they will try to break it
- Reduced homing ability and increased after-delay for small, aggressive mobs' attacks
- Increaced durability of wooden sword and wooden armor
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that effect information labels text to the player is not correct
- Fixed an issue that removing failed an save data that is autosave in save data list UI
- Fixed player revive position is not correct when the player die at beginning the game
Changed files in this update