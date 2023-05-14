 Skip to content

VISM Playtest update for 14 May 2023

VISM ver.0.6.3.0-alpha minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 11228443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Fetures:

  • Implemented 3 types setting as difficulty(normal, hard, hopless) the "hard" difficult is represent "survival" at ver.0.6.2-alpha and before.

below changes are on hard(survival) difficulty:

  • Reduced nests that small offensive mobs
  • Reduced Black bear nest as well
  • Increased type of veggies on the map

Improvements & Changes:

  • Reduced tracking and detection area that offensive mobs
  • Reduced moving speed of offensive mobs
  • Mobs has become to give up chasing if the player escaped into the building(except raiding event)
  • Raider mobs has no longer get inside buildings by through doors, they will try to break it
  • Reduced homing ability and increased after-delay for small, aggressive mobs' attacks
  • Increaced durability of wooden sword and wooden armor

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that effect information labels text to the player is not correct
  • Fixed an issue that removing failed an save data that is autosave in save data list UI
  • Fixed player revive position is not correct when the player die at beginning the game

