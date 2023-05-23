- 51x51 vehicles are back in Sandbox
- Block descriptions (Hold for 1 second or right-click to open)
- Brief Editor manual in both English and Russian
- Improved debug console appearance and added stack traces to exceptions
- Each segment in addition to the Core segment is shown on the map
- Some small UI changes
- Fixed gravity not working
Droneboi 2 update for 23 May 2023
1.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
