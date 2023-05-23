 Skip to content

Droneboi 2 update for 23 May 2023

1.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 51x51 vehicles are back in Sandbox
  • Block descriptions (Hold for 1 second or right-click to open)
  • Brief Editor manual in both English and Russian
  • Improved debug console appearance and added stack traces to exceptions
  • Each segment in addition to the Core segment is shown on the map
  • Some small UI changes
  • Fixed gravity not working

