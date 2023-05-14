 Skip to content

Modern Arena update for 14 May 2023

You can use DLC contents again.

Share · View all patches · Build 11228324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm really sorry for long time inconvenience. A critical bug of Unreal Engine 4.26.2 bothers using DLC contents and upgrading to 4.27.2 solved the problem.

