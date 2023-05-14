I'm really sorry for long time inconvenience. A critical bug of Unreal Engine 4.26.2 bothers using DLC contents and upgrading to 4.27.2 solved the problem.
Modern Arena update for 14 May 2023
You can use DLC contents again.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Modern Arena Content Depot 1438711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update