Tuned Break Tackle Ability
Tuned Mark Timing
Improved Marking Contests on Medium and Above
Improved Speccy Mark Rules
Improved Human and AI Interchanges
AFL 23 update for 14 May 2023
Update Notes: 14th May
Patchnotes via Steam Community
