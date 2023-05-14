 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AFL 23 update for 14 May 2023

Update Notes: 14th May

Share · View all patches · Build 11228322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tuned Break Tackle Ability
Tuned Mark Timing
Improved Marking Contests on Medium and Above
Improved Speccy Mark Rules
Improved Human and AI Interchanges

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337631 Depot 2337631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link