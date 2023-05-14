Territory – Alpha 5.95 – Stone and Metal Doors

Added
- Stone single and double doors – Upgrade from wood
- Metal single and double doors – Upgrade from stone
- Crafting bench and Weapon Bench now play relevant crafting sounds as they craft items from their crafting queue
Fixed
- Some more bear trap issues
- Stone door frame taking storm damage
- Wood Foundations not giving build XP
- Building upgrade sounds not working
- Traders always out of stock of propane gas refills
- Issue with action music playing at the same time as regular music
Changed
- AI Kill Rewards have been disabled. This was a temporary thing while the new quest system was being worked on but I don’t think they are really necessary. It’s already easy enough to get coin.
- Zombie loot nerfed. In my playtesting I find I always have way too much loot so this needs to be balanced to slow progression and make it harder to find high value items. My plan is that some resources and items you will only be able to find by visiting certain parts of the map then climbing, spelunking and fighting to get what you need to progress or just to make money.
- Changed up the menu action up a bit.
