May 17, 2023 - Patch Notes

New Features
- Players who complete/have completed all missions will get the remaining two Knowby Tapes, unlocking the complete story of Professor Knowby.
Survivors
- Survivor icons are updated in the pop-up map during the Mass Paranoia ability.
- Survivors no longer detect Baal during "Peekaboo" ability by the sound of his steps or voice.
- Survivors now receive fear after dodging the trap’s activation.
- Hunter's "Lone Wolf" ability will no longer be inactive if only dead teammates are around the player.
Demons
- Demon units will no longer miss hits on the Necronomicon.
- Baal can no longer chain possess Survivors.
- Baal no longer has Support Ash's Marked Target and Kelly's Countershot ability effect during Peekaboo.
- Now Power Possess ability doesn't get cooldown after the usual possession if the respective button was pressed without the target before.
- Demon traps no longer stop working after unpossessing a survivor and letting him activate the trap.
- Demon no longer receives increased damage while possessing a survivor marked by "Manhunter".
- Buttons for opening and placing proximity portals are correctly displayed in the HUD when the demon unpossesses the vehicle.
- The Witch can no longer cancel the slow-down delay after an attack by a particular button combination.
- Deadites downed with finishers will no longer perform a small jump on the ground.
- The "vanishing" effect of the demon now appears when exorcized from a page/dagger objective.
- The VFX of the evil tree will no longer disappears for the demon after the first possession.
- Demon no longer sees the colored beam above the Survivor's items.
General
- Leader Ash’s voice lines for killing Baal are now correctly played.
- In the tutorial, hand axes over the table now have a natural spawn location.
- Weapons are now unable to spawn vertically.
- SMG and Grenade Launchers are now included in Handgun and Special ammo descriptions.
- Hair physics no longer misbehaves when exiting cars.
- Weapons can no longer twitch on the character's back after getting out of the car.
- The supply crate mark will no longer disappear when all players near it move to another map location.
- Soul-calling voice lines will no longer be played in the Necronomicon phase if the player carries them in inventory before entering this stage.
- Eligos’s neck will no longer unnaturally stretch if shot with a shotgun in the 8th Mission.
- Fixed an issue with some players fighting invisible deadites.
- Various localization fixes.
Balance Changes
- Brock Williams’s healing bonus per non-family member for ability “Blood Ties” decreased from 7% to 5%.
- Brock Williams’s damage reduction per family member for ability “Blood Ties” decreased from 7% to 5%.
Game Crashes
If you're experiencing game crashes with Evil Dead: The Game, we recommend reviewing our guide and following the steps: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/articles/8630856292369-Evil-Dead-The-Game-Crashes
Experiencing issues after going through the steps of the above guide? Don't hesitate to contact our support team: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/requests/new
