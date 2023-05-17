May 17, 2023 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11228202 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

New Features

Players who complete/have completed all missions will get the remaining two Knowby Tapes, unlocking the complete story of Professor Knowby.

Survivors

Survivor icons are updated in the pop-up map during the Mass Paranoia ability.

Survivors no longer detect Baal during "Peekaboo" ability by the sound of his steps or voice.

Survivors now receive fear after dodging the trap’s activation.

Hunter's "Lone Wolf" ability will no longer be inactive if only dead teammates are around the player.

Demons

Demon units will no longer miss hits on the Necronomicon.

Baal can no longer chain possess Survivors.

Baal no longer has Support Ash's Marked Target and Kelly's Countershot ability effect during Peekaboo.

Now Power Possess ability doesn't get cooldown after the usual possession if the respective button was pressed without the target before.

Demon traps no longer stop working after unpossessing a survivor and letting him activate the trap.

Demon no longer receives increased damage while possessing a survivor marked by "Manhunter".

Buttons for opening and placing proximity portals are correctly displayed in the HUD when the demon unpossesses the vehicle.

The Witch can no longer cancel the slow-down delay after an attack by a particular button combination.

Deadites downed with finishers will no longer perform a small jump on the ground.

The "vanishing" effect of the demon now appears when exorcized from a page/dagger objective.

The VFX of the evil tree will no longer disappears for the demon after the first possession.

Demon no longer sees the colored beam above the Survivor's items.

General

Leader Ash’s voice lines for killing Baal are now correctly played.

In the tutorial, hand axes over the table now have a natural spawn location.

Weapons are now unable to spawn vertically.

SMG and Grenade Launchers are now included in Handgun and Special ammo descriptions.

Hair physics no longer misbehaves when exiting cars.

Weapons can no longer twitch on the character's back after getting out of the car.

The supply crate mark will no longer disappear when all players near it move to another map location.

Soul-calling voice lines will no longer be played in the Necronomicon phase if the player carries them in inventory before entering this stage.

Eligos’s neck will no longer unnaturally stretch if shot with a shotgun in the 8th Mission.

Fixed an issue with some players fighting invisible deadites.

Various localization fixes.

Balance Changes

Brock Williams’s healing bonus per non-family member for ability “Blood Ties” decreased from 7% to 5%.

Brock Williams’s damage reduction per family member for ability “Blood Ties” decreased from 7% to 5%.

Game Crashes

If you're experiencing game crashes with Evil Dead: The Game, we recommend reviewing our guide and following the steps: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/articles/8630856292369-Evil-Dead-The-Game-Crashes

Experiencing issues after going through the steps of the above guide? Don't hesitate to contact our support team: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/requests/new