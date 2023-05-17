 Skip to content

Evil Dead: The Game update for 17 May 2023

May 17, 2023 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11228202

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Players who complete/have completed all missions will get the remaining two Knowby Tapes, unlocking the complete story of Professor Knowby.

Survivors

  • Survivor icons are updated in the pop-up map during the Mass Paranoia ability.
  • Survivors no longer detect Baal during "Peekaboo" ability by the sound of his steps or voice.
  • Survivors now receive fear after dodging the trap’s activation.
  • Hunter's "Lone Wolf" ability will no longer be inactive if only dead teammates are around the player.

Demons

  • Demon units will no longer miss hits on the Necronomicon.
  • Baal can no longer chain possess Survivors.
  • Baal no longer has Support Ash's Marked Target and Kelly's Countershot ability effect during Peekaboo.
  • Now Power Possess ability doesn't get cooldown after the usual possession if the respective button was pressed without the target before.
  • Demon traps no longer stop working after unpossessing a survivor and letting him activate the trap.
  • Demon no longer receives increased damage while possessing a survivor marked by "Manhunter".
  • Buttons for opening and placing proximity portals are correctly displayed in the HUD when the demon unpossesses the vehicle.
  • The Witch can no longer cancel the slow-down delay after an attack by a particular button combination.
  • Deadites downed with finishers will no longer perform a small jump on the ground.
  • The "vanishing" effect of the demon now appears when exorcized from a page/dagger objective.
  • The VFX of the evil tree will no longer disappears for the demon after the first possession.
  • Demon no longer sees the colored beam above the Survivor's items.

General

  • Leader Ash’s voice lines for killing Baal are now correctly played.
  • In the tutorial, hand axes over the table now have a natural spawn location.
  • Weapons are now unable to spawn vertically.
  • SMG and Grenade Launchers are now included in Handgun and Special ammo descriptions.
  • Hair physics no longer misbehaves when exiting cars.
  • Weapons can no longer twitch on the character's back after getting out of the car.
  • The supply crate mark will no longer disappear when all players near it move to another map location.
  • Soul-calling voice lines will no longer be played in the Necronomicon phase if the player carries them in inventory before entering this stage.
  • Eligos’s neck will no longer unnaturally stretch if shot with a shotgun in the 8th Mission.
  • Fixed an issue with some players fighting invisible deadites.
  • Various localization fixes.

Balance Changes

  • Brock Williams’s healing bonus per non-family member for ability “Blood Ties” decreased from 7% to 5%.
  • Brock Williams’s damage reduction per family member for ability “Blood Ties” decreased from 7% to 5%.

Game Crashes

If you're experiencing game crashes with Evil Dead: The Game, we recommend reviewing our guide and following the steps: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/articles/8630856292369-Evil-Dead-The-Game-Crashes

Experiencing issues after going through the steps of the above guide? Don't hesitate to contact our support team: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/requests/new

