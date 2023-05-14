Update 1.2.29

ADD: Mods may now include custom region and/or nation definitions, stored in nation_defs.json and region_defs.json in the mod's root folder

ADD: Mods may now include custom flag and/or decoration ribbon xp images as part of their custom nation definitions, these should be stored in the mod's root folder

CNG: Region definitions now stored as JSON data in region_defs.json

FIX: Bail-out actions involving unconscious crewmen are now more clear, and won't disrupt the action list if there are 2+ unconscious crewman in the same position as the crewman trying to act upon them

FIX: When Player Commander spent time in the Field Hospital, the days remaining for other crewmen were not being updated properly

FIX: Console background colour now properly reset when viewing campaign records

FIX: Updated Crusader I CS unit definition to match fix for Crusader I