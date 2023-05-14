 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 14 May 2023

BUG Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11228123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some bugs:

  1. Fixed long distance between remote controlled bombs
  2. Fixed ice bombs causing characters to get stuck
  3. Fixed UI display issues in the store
  4. Fixed an issue with the Knell card

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2396381 Depot 2396381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link