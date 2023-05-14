 Skip to content

Furry Femboys update for 14 May 2023

Achievements hotfix

Build 11227887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some achievements not getting unlocked upon level completion.
Replay the levels that you did not get your achievements in order to unlock them.

