Build 11227867 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy

I have made an update to the game, this update features:

A corrected seizure warning and incentive message at the start of the game.

A Saturation and brightness slider to configure the visual look if it is too much for you.

The music, saturation and brightness sliders all auto save now.

I have also added 2 messages for you to find.

Can you translate them?

I hope that you will like the improvements.

Emir Akyazi