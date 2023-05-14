

Reworked the Yuria Standing CG.

About a week before the game was released, I made a choice.

I wasn't satisfied with the Yuria Standing CG.

It didn't capture the character I wanted.

That's why I spent about five days reworking it using AI technology.

However, many people were disappointed that we used AI technology.

I rolled Yuria back to its original state and discarded the AI works.

And this time, I redrew it from sketches by hand.

If you're wondering if it's too similar to AI Yuria

Don't forget that the design, details, and posing of AI Yuria were drawn by my own hand.

I've uploaded the process on Discord's Work channel.

https://discord.gg/QxAZGenXvA

===============================

The only AI work left in our game is the

Exploration Mode's

normal, hard rewards in Explore mode.

This will be fixed in the future, but not immediately.

We hope you all have a great day

and we'll see you next week with a new update!