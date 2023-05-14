V19.1.1 Patch Notes

Fixed Bugs:
- Mortality status description typo
- Burn status description typo
- Major bug concerning status effect applications
Changes:
- Dungeon difficulty setter combat debuffs reduced by 25% and movement debuff reduced by 50%
- PlayerUI note added when being effected by pyromancy statuses under water
- PlayerUI battery low warning and SFX added at 25% battery
- Loot chances added to PlayerUI for empty chests and empty monster corpses
- Error debugger now makes a sound to warn you when you have a saving-disabled error (saving disabled to prevent corrupted data please report these ASAP)
- Lifemend changed to not consume regrowth and heal 15 with 3s CD
- Wet no longer reduces heal power
- Soothe cooldown reduced to 5s (prev 10)
- Rejuvenate now heals 25 (prev 20)
- Instant 10 healing added to Antidote, Cleanse, Valor, Freedom, Firestep
- Heal Dampen potency reduced to 50% (prev 60%)
- Nightmare damage increased to 20 (prev 15)
