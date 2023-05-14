 Skip to content

Oathbreakers update for 14 May 2023

V19.1.1 Patch Notes

Build 11227820

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Bugs:

  • Mortality status description typo
  • Burn status description typo
  • Major bug concerning status effect applications

Changes:

  • Dungeon difficulty setter combat debuffs reduced by 25% and movement debuff reduced by 50%
  • PlayerUI note added when being effected by pyromancy statuses under water
  • PlayerUI battery low warning and SFX added at 25% battery
  • Loot chances added to PlayerUI for empty chests and empty monster corpses
  • Error debugger now makes a sound to warn you when you have a saving-disabled error (saving disabled to prevent corrupted data please report these ASAP)
  • Lifemend changed to not consume regrowth and heal 15 with 3s CD
  • Wet no longer reduces heal power
  • Soothe cooldown reduced to 5s (prev 10)
  • Rejuvenate now heals 25 (prev 20)
  • Instant 10 healing added to Antidote, Cleanse, Valor, Freedom, Firestep
  • Heal Dampen potency reduced to 50% (prev 60%)
  • Nightmare damage increased to 20 (prev 15)

