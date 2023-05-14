Piano at 5 a.m. Additional Post-Ending Content

Share · View all patches · Build 11227799 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

In ver1.1.0,

The post-ending content "Going for a Walk" has been added.

In "Going for a Walk," you can continue strolling leisurely forever with no time limit.

Please enjoy the peaceful time.

We have also added a "shopping" feature that allows you to purchase items of your choice.

You can purchase any item you wish using the "ten-yen coin" that you can sometimes get from "going for a walk".

*"Going for a Walk" and "Shopping" will be opened after all endings are completed.

Thank you for your continued support of "Piano at 5 a.m.".