Piano at 5 a.m. Additional Post-Ending Content

In ver1.1.0,
The post-ending content "Going for a Walk" has been added.
In "Going for a Walk," you can continue strolling leisurely forever with no time limit.
Please enjoy the peaceful time.
We have also added a "shopping" feature that allows you to purchase items of your choice.
You can purchase any item you wish using the "ten-yen coin" that you can sometimes get from "going for a walk".
*"Going for a Walk" and "Shopping" will be opened after all endings are completed.
