Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.2.0 Release Notes

Audio Enhancements
- Added 3 New Music Tracks
- Added New Battle Music Tracks
Introducing The Tavern Deck
- You can now buy a round
- Clearer Notification on What affects the Tavern Area
- Tavern area heroes now moves to open spaces on the left
- Tavern area should now be full gameable (cycle heroes to find the ones you want)
New Named Hero Decks
- Miesley Pondo - Halfling Rouge
- Kharnin The Wondersmith
Other New Content
- 1 New Arch-Villain Card Set
- 2 New Foe Card Sets
- 1 New Minion
- 2 New Scenarios
- 1 New Dark Saga
- 1 New Quest
Changed files in this update