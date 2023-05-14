 Skip to content

Mythical Mayhem update for 14 May 2023

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.2.0 Release Notes

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.2.0 Release Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio Enhancements

  • Added 3 New Music Tracks
  • Added New Battle Music Tracks

Introducing The Tavern Deck

  • You can now buy a round
  • Clearer Notification on What affects the Tavern Area
  • Tavern area heroes now moves to open spaces on the left
  • Tavern area should now be full gameable (cycle heroes to find the ones you want)

New Named Hero Decks

  • Miesley Pondo - Halfling Rouge
  • Kharnin The Wondersmith

Other New Content

  • 1 New Arch-Villain Card Set
  • 2 New Foe Card Sets
  • 1 New Minion
  • 2 New Scenarios
  • 1 New Dark Saga
  • 1 New Quest

