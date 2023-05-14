 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Have Powers! update for 14 May 2023

Update fix for secret identity

Share · View all patches · Build 11227727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Found a bug in the code for the Secret Identity, where it would work only once.
Should be fixed so you can go into and out of secret identity without issue.

Changed files in this update

I Have Powers! Content Depot 1205651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link