Animalia Survival update for 15 May 2023

Update 119.5

Update 119.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we have made adjustments
-Fixed Single Player that was not entering the maps solo mode
-Modified sub-menu inside the server
-Steamdeck modified controls and the game entered the playable list for the console

Animals

-Adjusted physics when grabbed
-Fixed animals always repeating the lying down animation when turning the camera

Leopard

-Added new stop animation on leopard
-Removed leopard climbing from rocks thus causing animation bugs
-Adjusted Leopard tailbones

Hippos

-Corrected animation of baby hippo and juv drinking

Crocodile

-Adjusted crocodile grabbing animation, added water and land particles
-Adjusted Crocodile entering the ground when grabbing

Shoe Spout

-Fit animations of the Bico de Sapato walk, trot and run

For more information and details, join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

