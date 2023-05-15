Update 119.5

Hello everyone, we have made adjustments
-Fixed Single Player that was not entering the maps solo mode
-Modified sub-menu inside the server
-Steamdeck modified controls and the game entered the playable list for the console
Animals
-Adjusted physics when grabbed
-Fixed animals always repeating the lying down animation when turning the camera
Leopard
-Added new stop animation on leopard
-Removed leopard climbing from rocks thus causing animation bugs
-Adjusted Leopard tailbones
Hippos
-Corrected animation of baby hippo and juv drinking
Crocodile
-Adjusted crocodile grabbing animation, added water and land particles
-Adjusted Crocodile entering the ground when grabbing
Shoe Spout
-Fit animations of the Bico de Sapato walk, trot and run
For more information and details, join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
