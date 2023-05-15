Update 119.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11227667 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, we have made adjustments

-Fixed Single Player that was not entering the maps solo mode

-Modified sub-menu inside the server

-Steamdeck modified controls and the game entered the playable list for the console

Animals

-Adjusted physics when grabbed

-Fixed animals always repeating the lying down animation when turning the camera

Leopard

-Added new stop animation on leopard

-Removed leopard climbing from rocks thus causing animation bugs

-Adjusted Leopard tailbones

Hippos

-Corrected animation of baby hippo and juv drinking

Crocodile

-Adjusted crocodile grabbing animation, added water and land particles

-Adjusted Crocodile entering the ground when grabbing

Shoe Spout

-Fit animations of the Bico de Sapato walk, trot and run

